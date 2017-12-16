Police in Davis, Oklahoma, are investigating high school teacher Cassandra White after reports broke that she married one of her students.

Authorities say that they’ve been looking into White since the beginning of December, telling KFOR, “We started hearing rumors around the first of December of a possible inappropriate relationship between a teacher and student.” But the 34-year-old teacher definitely threw them for a turn when they discovered that she actually married one of her 16-year-old students.





According to court records, White and the student were married on Dec. 13.

InOklahoma, it’s legal to get married at 16 as long as the teenager has a parent’s consent. Apparently, the student’s father signed the form.

The day after she got married, White was fired by the school. The Davis County School District released a bland statement, saying, “The District recently learned of allegations of an inappropriate relationship between a student and a teacher. The District is currently cooperating with law enforcement in the investigation of these allegations.” KFOR managed to catch up with White, but she refused to comment.

Like all states, Oklahoma has strict laws that punish teachers who have illicit relationships with their students. But the state sets the age of consent at 16, according to their penal code. Most states with laws hitting teachers for student-affairs also have a clause saying that it’s not illegal for a teacher to have a relationship with his/her student if they are married.

The police department did make it clear that no charges have been filed and no arrests have been made.