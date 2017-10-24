Only Major League Baseball player to take a knee for the anthem is facing the consequences

Bruce Maxwell, catcher for the Oakland A’s and the only Major League Baseball player so far to have taken a knee for the national anthem, claims a pro-Trump waiter in Alabama denied him service after he joined the widespread protest aimed at calling attention to racial injustice in America.

In a recent interview, Maxwell said he returned home to Alabama afterwards to face many people who were upset with him. While out to lunch with a city councilman, a waiter confronted him over his decision to knee and even denied him service because of it.





“He denied us service at lunch, and they had to go get us another waiter to wait on our table in that same restaurant. He was like, ‘You’re the guy who took the knee? I voted for Trump and I stand for everything he stands for,'” Maxwell said of the waiter. “That’s where I’m from. Unless you’re subject to it, you won’t understand it, you won’t feel it. I’m 26 years old. I’m very respectful. I’m very educated. And it still happens to this day. That’s the reason that I’m kneeling – stuff like that.”

Maxwell comes from a military family and thinks of himself as a patriot. However, he was disturbed by President Trump’s recent criticism of kneeling NFL players, referring to them as “sons of bitches” and calling on team owners to fire them.

“This is beyond race,” he said. “This is about our president speaking out in a vulgar, negative way against people exercising their rights in a peaceful manner. It’s about mankind.”

