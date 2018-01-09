A 22-year-old married mother-of-one ended up behind bars after she was found hanging out with a teenage boy in her car at 4 o’clock in the morning one day last month.





A police officer was on his routine patrol in the early hours of December 30 when he came across a parked car in the vacuum area of an Oklahoma car wash. After noticing that the vehicle was running with no one outside of it using the vacuums on the freezing cold night, the officer became suspicious. Upon pulling up to the car, he discovered Mykala Sampson, 22, and a 17-year-old boy inside. While being questioned about what they were up to, the pair gave conflicting stories about why they were at the car wash and how they ended up there together.

Although Sampson told the officer she had driven to and picked up the underage boy, she failed to adequately explain why they were at the car wash together in the middle of the night. When police contacted the teenager’s parents, they appeared to be under the impression that he was at a sleepover with friends and confirmed that they had not given their son permission to be out with Sampson.

Police cited the teen with a curfew violation, as curfew in the town runs from 12 a.m. to 5 a.m. daily, which comes along with a $360 fine. He was then released to his parents. Sampson, on the other hand, was arrested and charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor. It remains unclear how they know each other and why they were together under such circumstances.

