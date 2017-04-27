Parents weren’t too happy after sex-ed was taught to their young children

The parents feel that Lafayette Preparatory Academy’s sexual education curriculum, “Our Whole Lives,” is not age-appropriate and uses graphic terminology, according to KSDK. “Our Whole Lives” is a sexual education program created by the Unitarian Universalist Association and the United Church of Christ.

It is unclear what section is being taught to second-graders at Lafayette. According to the Our Whole Lives website, there is not a specific curriculum designed for second-graders. Different parts of the curriculum are taught at all grade levels. According to the Our Whole Lives website, the K-1 curriculum discusses the human body, families and childbirth. Parents of Lafayette second-grade students told KSDK that sexual acts and sexual terminology were discussed.

Lafayette Preparatory Academy told KSDK that it will make it easier for parents to opt out of the sex ed program but stood by the curriculum, saying in a statement that Our Whole Lives provides “accurate, developmentally appropriate information.”