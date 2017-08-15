Paris Hilton defends President Trump against the dozens of sexual assault accusations he faces

In a new interview with Marie Claire, Paris Hilton opened up about what feminism means to her — “I just feel it’s about women’s empowerment and girl power, and I’m very into that” — and weighed in on allegations that the president has sexually harassed and assaulted a long list of women.

“I think that they are just trying to get attention and get fame,” she said in the piece, shrugging off the slew of women who have publicly accused the former “Apprentice” host of sexually assaulting them.

In the transcript of the interview, most of which did not appear in the profile, Hilton elaborated on her thoughts on the matter saying, “I feel like, a lot of people, when something happens, all these opportunists will come out. They want to get money or get paid to not say anything or get a settlement when nothing really happened. So I don’t believe any of that.”





The socialite then stated that she believes the accusers were actually romantically interested in Trump.

“I’m sure that they were trying to be with him, too,” she said. “Because a lot of women, I’ve seen, like him because he’s wealthy and he’s charming and good-looking so I feel like a lot of these girls just made the story up.”

.@parishilton, who told me she's now a feminist, on women alleging her family friend @realDonaldTrump assaulted them https://t.co/bfV1lqBWIS pic.twitter.com/1RVeAM4o11 — Irin Carmon (@irin) August 15, 2017

Among those who have accused the president of sexual assault are a former “Apprentice” contestant who accused him of grabbing her breast, a woman who accused him of groping her genitals in a club in the early ’90s, a Finnish pageant queen who accused him of groping her, a People reporter who accused him of shoving his tongue down her throat during an interview, an adult film star who accused him of kissing her without her permission and a woman who accused him of raping her when she was a child, among others.

The president himself also admitted that his preferred method of wooing women is to “grab them by the pussy” in a leaked “Access Hollywood” tape from 2005, but has denied all allegations of sexual assault against him, calling all of the women “liars.”

While most of the nation was outraged after the audio tape leaked right before the 2016 election, then-candidate Trump dismissed his comments as “locker room talk,” and Hilton seems to agree.

“I’ve heard guys say some pretty crazy things. Like, worse than that,” she said. “I think it was kind of just one of those things where you’re with someone — I’ve heard guys say the craziest things ever because I’m always around guys, and I listen to them speak. So I definitely don’t think he would just say that.”

Even when Trump’s controversial comments are launched at Hilton herself — he admitted to finding her “beautiful” at age 12 and to watching her sex tape — she still views him as “so nice, so respectful and sweet.”