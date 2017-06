Patti LuPone is simply not having it.

The singer and actress was approached by a reporter who asked why PresidentDonald Trump should see her Broadway show, “War Paint:”

"Because I hate the Motherfucker, how's that?" Patti LuPone has no chill when talking about Trump and I love it!!! pic.twitter.com/PzR1EciN6l — Naomi (@NotADayGoesBy_) June 14, 2017

“Well, I hope he doesn’t because I won’t perform if does,” she said.

When asked why, LuPone did not dress up her words.

“Because I hate the motherfucker, how’s that?” she responded.