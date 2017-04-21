People are really freaking out over the new McDonald’s uniforms

McDonald’s has unveiled its new staff uniforms, and people are worried that the fast food chain is “speeding into a dystopian novel.” The new look will require employees in 14,000 restaurants to sport gray-on-gray uniforms, a big change from the red and yellow attire consumers are used to seeing their McDonald’s staff wear.

Check out how our uniforms have changed over the years to keep our teams looking and feeling their best! #TBT pic.twitter.com/pCcRwaM6B4 — McDonald's (@McDonalds) April 20, 2017

The new uniforms were designed by celebrity designer Waraire Boswell, who once worked at a California McDonald’s.

“When I was a crew member, I routinely changed into [a] different set of clothes before leaving the restaurant,” he said. “I wanted to design a line of uniforms that people would feel comfortable wearing outside of work.”

While the look is intended to be more casual, or as Boswell put it, they provide an “easy transition from the restaurant to a social environment,” social media users have had an entirely different reaction, fearing that the McDonald’s is ushering in modern dystopia.

New McDonald's uniforms looking silky af pic.twitter.com/JBEuntCLzw — silky (@caedbudris) April 21, 2017

@io9 They had won the victory over themselves. They loved Big McBrother. — Chris/decipherSciFi (@DecipherSciFi) April 21, 2017

Even if @McDonalds started cooking their burgers again, with those uniforms? I'll take a pass. @Five_Guys for me. — Robert Beezer (@PatriotBeezer) April 21, 2017

@doctorow If the quarter pounder turns out to be people, I'm going to be pissed. . . — Enemy-Of-The-Trump (@Phosphorious) April 21, 2017

@io9 Is McDonalds in mourning for something? — Martin Smith (@TransmitHim) April 21, 2017

New McDonald's uniforms. Message: Our hamburgers are from the future and they are made out of people. pic.twitter.com/F6ukdz8iIH — Christopher Sprigman (@CJSprigman) April 21, 2017

