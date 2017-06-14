People lost it when the Virginia governor was asked about gun control following a shooting on congressmen

A gunman opened fire on Republican congressmen and their aides during a baseball practice ahead of Thursday’s annual Congressional Baseball Game. Five were shot, including House Majority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.), at the Alexandria, Va., baseball field.

Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe (D) appeared at a press conference some hours after the attack, where he was asked if he thought more needed to be done “to protect politicians:”

"There are too many guns ob the street. We lose 93 million Americans a day to gun violence." – Gov. Terry McAuliffe pic.twitter.com/c0zwvfpu9j — CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) June 14, 2017

McAuliffe said, “I think we need to do more to protect all of our citizens,” while making sure to tell the audience that “this is not what today is about.”





“But there are too many guns on the street,” he added.

McAuliffe repeated that he was not there to discuss gun control measures, though he noted he would stand up for the safety of all.

VA Gov. Terry McAuliffe: "This isn't what today's about, but there are too many guns on the streets." — The Post and Courier (@postandcourier) June 14, 2017

Viewers reacted to answer with mixed emotions. Some accused McAuliffe of politicizing the attack, while others shared their support for gun control:

holy shit you've gotta be kidding me. Terry McAuliffe brings up gun control as the blood is still drying on the field behind him — Storm Paglia (@storm_paglia) June 14, 2017

@TerryMcAuliffe as predicted bringing up gun violence — Marcy (@lady4donald) June 14, 2017

I love @TerryMcAuliffe for bringing up gun control, good for him, it needs to be said.#CongressShooting — Elizabeth West (@Limeylizzie) June 14, 2017

@TerryMcAuliffe HELL YEAH BROTHER! Get guns off the streets! — Misha (@thefedsrwatchin) June 14, 2017