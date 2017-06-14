People lost it when the Virginia governor was asked about gun control following a shooting on congressmen

A gunman opened fire on Republican congressmen and their aides during a baseball practice ahead of Thursday’s annual Congressional Baseball Game. Five were shot, including House Majority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.), at the Alexandria, Va., baseball field.
Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe (D) appeared at a press conference some hours after the attack, where he was asked if he thought more needed to be done “to protect politicians:”
McAuliffe said, “I think we need to do more to protect all of our citizens,” while making sure to tell the audience that “this is not what today is about.”
“But there are too many guns on the street,” he added.
McAuliffe repeated that he was not there to discuss gun control measures, though he noted he would stand up for the safety of all.
Viewers reacted to answer with mixed emotions. Some accused McAuliffe of politicizing the attack, while others shared their support for gun control: