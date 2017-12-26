Parents on Twitter quickly discovered that the gift of gaming for Christmas was a larger hassle than previously thought.
And it wasn’t just parents going through the struggle.
Some found that they had to sit through more than one update.
Seriously, what the heck are these wait times?
17 hours???
Times have changed.
PlayStation caught wind and offered up a helpful guide.
But fear not, a Twitter user by the name of @THE_OSU shared a little secret to make Christmas day run a bit smoother.
(H/T Twitter)
RELATED: Man goes to extreme lengths for his wife’s Instagram, becomes internet hero