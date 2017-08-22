Philadelphia calls in the feds to investigate an early morning train collision that injured 42 people

A high-speed train just outside Philadelphia collided into an unoccupied locomotive at a station early Tuesday morning, injuring 42 people. Officials say that the collision happened at around 12:10 a.m. and that, while four of the victims are in critical condition, none of the injuries are life threatening, WCAU reports.

The train was operated by Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority, or SEPTA. Spokeswoman Heather Redfern said that the station where the crash occurred is currently running trains. However, the locomotive and tracks involved in the collision are out of order and the investigation has been handed over to the National Transportation Safety Board, or NTSB. Redfern stated that, to her knowledge, no collision of this magnitude has happened with a SEPTA train. On their website, NTSB notes that they will not announce the cause of an accident while on scene and that “the cause may not be determined for 12 to 18 months after the accident.”





RELATED: A Philadelphia tow truck driver was surprised after his repo job turned into a kidnapping

One passenger recalled to WCAU “there was blood everywhere. The driver was all banged up and there was this one girl bleeding out of her face pretty bad.” He also stated that at two previous stops, the train had overshot the platform and had to back up. The conductor was sent to the hospital.

Redfern explained that the safety system employed by the trains will warn the conductor if they go over the speed limit. If the speed doesn’t drop, the system takes over. NTSB’s spokesman, who was on a train to the crash-site, would not comment, citing the ongoing investigation.