Philadelphia schools went on lockdown this afternoon after a scare that the Cleveland shooter was potentially near

Nine Philadelphia schools were on lock down this afternoon as the manhunt for the Cleveland shooter who murdered a man and uploaded a video to Facebook continues.

The Philadelphia police reportedly received calls that the shooter, Steve Stephens, was in the area.

Authorities are offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of Steve Stephens, the man accused of killing an elderly man Sunday in Cleveland and posting a video of the attack on Facebook.





Mayor Jackson: Reward of up to $50,000 from ATF, FBI, Crimestoppers for information leading to the arrest of Steve Stephens. — Cleveland Police (@CLEpolice) April 17, 2017

Authorities are still investigating the motive behind the attack.

“I don’t think there’s any rhyme or reason for this happening,” Cleveland police Chief Calvin Williams said at a news conference Monday afternoon. “I don’t think we can point to anything and say ‘This sparked this.’”

Police have said that Stephens had no previous criminal record. He is “without a doubt” armed and dangerous, Williams said.

He described the victim, 74-year-old Robert Godwin Sr., as an innocent man who was “just going about his business on Easter” when he was slain.

“We really want to concentrate on finding Steve and bringing closure to this family,” Williams said.

In a series of Facebook posts, Stephens blamed a former girlfriend “Joy Lane” for inspiring his murderous rage, and claimed he would kill again. A five-state wide manhunt ensued that stretched into Pennsylvania. On Monday, police received numerous tips that Stephens had been spotted in and around Fairmount Park.