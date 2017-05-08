Pittsburgh paramedics saved a shockingly young girl from a heroin overdose

A Pittsburgh girl was hospitalized last week after being revived by the overdose drug Narcan, reports WGN-TV. She was just 11 years old.

Paramedics confirmed to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette that she was using heroin, and that she overdosed “surrounded by photos of friends and posters plastered on her bedroom walls.” Police found “multiple” stamp bags of heroin near the child; at least one was open.

RELATED: An elementary school teacher was arrested for possessing drugs, but how she allegedly paid for them is insane

The overdose happened in the 2300 block of Palm Beach Avenue in Pittsburgh’s Beechville neighborhood. The victim is a sixth-grader at South Hills Middle School.





Her sister, 20, says her family had “no idea” the victim was a heroin user.

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette says the girl’s mother was “visibly distraught” at her daughter’s near-death experience and insisted that she did not know about her daughter’s using.

The Allegheny County Department of Human Services could neither confirm nor deny to the Post-Gazette that child services was involved with the family, citing confidentiality laws.

A medic who responded to the call said this was undoubtedly one of the youngest victims they’d ever seen. Stacey Yaras said the call was “hard to forget,” and we’d have to agree.

“What did this kid see that she needed to escape from?” she asked.