Police and mayor apologize for the violent arrest of a nurse who was following protocol

Video shows Payne handcuffing Wubbels and pulling her to get her into a patrol car.

On Friday The Salt Lake Tribune reported that Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill wanted an investigation into the incident.

Salt Lake City police Chief Mike Brown and Mayor Jackie Biskupski apologized to Wubbles in individual statements . After looking at the incident, Brown said his department “took steps to ensure this will never happen again.”

“We apologized for the incident and promised to find a solution. Additionally, our policy management team continues to work closely with the hospital staff on improved policies and training.”

“To date, we have suspended the officer from the blood draw program. We have already replaced our blood draw policy with a new policy,” Brown said at a Friday news conference, according to KTSU. All remaining officers on the blood draw program have reviewed, and are operating under the new policy and protocol.”

Biskupski said in her statement she watched the video of the incident.

"What I saw is completely unacceptable to the values of my Administration and of the values of the Salt Lake City Police Department. I extend a personal apology to Ms. Wubbles for what she has been through for simply doing her job."

University of Utah Health, where Wubbles works, released a statement supporting her.