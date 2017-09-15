Police are calling it self-defense after a man with a gun took down an armed teen

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. -A teen is dead and another suspect is on the run after DeKalb County police said they tried to rob a man walking his dog.

The shooting happened Wednesday night on Cedar Croft Lane in Lithonia.

Police told Channel 2 Action News the two suspects approached the man with a gun.

Police believe it’s a case of self-defense.

“The evidence is leaning towards no charges at this time,” Bryant said.

Police are not sure if the person who got away was shot. Investigators have not released any names.





The lieutenant reminded people to be careful of their surroundings while out walking dogs. He said if you have a permit, carry your gun.

Neighbors in the area say they are very concerned.

“We don’t know what was going on,” said neighbor Larry Shannon.

Shannon says he heard the gunshots Wednesday night.

“It was so close so it was loud. 5, 6, 7 maybe,” he said.

Police say a search of the neighborhood with a K-9 unit didn’t lead them to the suspects. That neighborhood is likely to be a little more on edge tonight.

“That’s crazy, but that’s the way things are going these days. People are just getting more crazy and more reckless,” said Shannon.