Police are on the hunt for a man who stole the wedding ring off a dead veteran who was killed in Portland

Portland homicide detectives are asking the public’s help in finding a man suspected of stealing the backpack and wedding ring from one of the men who died in Friday’s attack on the MAX train.

Surveillance cameras captured a man carrying Ricky Best’s black backpack.

Best, 53, and Taliesin Namkai-Meche, 23, were killed in Friday’s attack. Prosecutors said Jeremy Joseph is accused of attacking them after they confronted him for harassing two young black women, one of whom wore a Muslim head covering. Micah Fletcher, 21, survived the stabbing.





Police described the thief as white, with blond, mullet-style hair. He was wearing a black Jordan brand baseball cap, a black T-shirt featuring an image of Marilyn Monroe and the American flag, black shorts and black shoes.The suspect was also carrying another backpack but police don’t know if it was his.

Anyone who can identify the man is asked to contact Detective Mitch Hergert at mitch.hergert@portlandoregon.gov.