Police are searching for the driver who fled after crashing into a horse-drawn carriage

A Delaware man died after a car hit his horse-drawn carriage.

Ervin Miller, 55, and his wife were thrown onto the road when a car struck the carriage in Hartly and then fled the scene. Miller was rushed to Bayhealth Kent General Hospital where he was later pronounced dead. His wife was also admitted and remains in critical condition.

The horse was detached from the carriage and later found at the Millers’ residence.

Delaware State Police Cpl. Gary Fournier said that the vehicle that struck the Millers is a “dark-colored older-style passenger car.” It is believed to have sustained considerable damage to the “front bumper, hood, and window.”

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact state police 302-698-8451 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333. They can also go online at http://www.delawarecrimestoppersweb.com.