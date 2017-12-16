Police in South Carolina say that local criminals have a slick new way to attack their suspects — by blinding them with high beams before trying to break into their cars.





A woman in Rock Hill, South Carolina, told KREM that she was in a Walmart parking lot when a car pulled up in front of her and put on its high beams. Moments later, the would-be thieves jumped out and tried to open her doors. Thankfully, the doors were all locked, and she was able to drive away without anything too terrible happening, though she was very shaken by the incident.

One of her friends posted about the story on Facebook and initially the cops thought it was a hoax, but after investigating, they are taking a second look. The Rock Hill Police Department even took to Facebook, asking the victim to come forward, writing, “We’ve noticed more and more crimes being reported on Nextdoor, HOA websites and Facebook, make sure we know about it as well.”

In an interview, the victim’s friend (both the victim and her friend have asked not to be identified) explained, “She heard two men on both sides of her car, the passenger and the driver side. As she was pulling away, they were still trying to get in her car. They were wearing hoodies, and they had the hoodie part down past their eyes. It was just too close to home, and I wanted people to be aware.”

Mark Bollinger of the Rock Hill Police Department is worried about the incident being written about online rather than reported to the authorities. He told KREM that no 911 call came in during that time and asked the public to call police when they are worried about their safety. Bollinger explained, “If you ever feel like you’re in an unsafe situation, don’t think you’re bothering us. That’s what we’re here for, we’re here to help.”