Police caught a middle school teacher’s aide in a compromising position with a student

Police arrested a Florida teacher’s aide after they caught her half-naked in a church parking lot with an underage student.

Katie Carsey, who worked at Fort McCoy Middle School, allegedly told authorities she was having a relationship with a 14-year-old boy after they spotted her vehicle in a church parking lot in July. When a sheriff’s deputy investigated the situation, he found Carsey “partially clothed in the vehicle attempting to leave the parking lot.” While she was the only person in the vehicle, she insisted she had been waiting for an adult male to arrive.





RELATED: A high school teacher was convicted of having oral sex with a student in a classroom

The victim, who is now 15 years old, later told police he had been in the parking lot at the time, but jumped out of the car and ran home when he realized the deputy had spotted them.

“Carsey gave conflicting accounts regarding her involvement with the juvenile victim,” the Marion County Sheriff’s Office said. “After being presented with the facts of the investigation, Carsey confessed to having sexual contact with the juvenile victim.”

Carsey was arrested on Wednesday and charged with lewd or lascivious molestation. She’s being held on a $10,000 bond, and the school district has not indicated whether she is still employed. The victim is no longer a student at the school, but it’s unclear why.

RELATED: A gym teacher already accused of having sex with one student faces another charge