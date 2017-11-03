Police detain over three dozen people and seize 7 guns after a music video shoot went awry

A total of 38 people were detained Thursday evening after reports of several teens being armed at a public park. Nine suspects ages 18-25 were later arrested.

Memphis police said they responded to the scene at O.L. Cash Park around 3:15 p.m.

At least seven firearms were recovered from the scene, according to police. FOX13 spoke with a mother on the scene who said the teens were at the park to record a music video.





Seven of the suspects will be charged with possession of a handgun, and one suspect will be charged with felony drug possession, police said.

