Police find woman, child and infant naked and unconscious under mysterious circumstances

A baby girl passed away, and a woman and an older girl, believed to be the infant’s mother and sister, respectively, are still hospitalized after police discovered all three of them naked, unconscious and covered in white powder in the parking lot of a Los Angeles, Calif., market.

Officers responded to the scene around 2 a.m. Thursday morning after receiving a report of a woman screaming. They arrived to find the victims in the mysterious conditions, none of them breathing. Authorities believe the three are residents of the area. According to the owner of the market, the woman was barefoot, and the 8-year-old girl was crying when they purchased three cans of Ajax cleaner and latex gloves.





There were no signs of obvious trauma on the trio’s bodies, and police are not sure what happened to them or what injuries they may have suffered. Both the woman and the child are in critical condition. A hazardous materials team identified the white powder covering the victims as a baby product.

“It is devastating when you’re dealing with children,” Los Angeles Police Department Michael Rimkunas said.

While an unidentified man was seen in handcuffs during a preliminary investigation, he was later released. Police will review surveillance video from the scene and are currently looking for witnesses who may have information on what happened.

