Police found a man dead in a house filled with trash

A Pittsburgh, Pa., man was found dead inside a Stanton Heights home that was filled with trash.

The man’s mother, who also lives at the Oglethorpe Avenue home, called 911 when Larry Killian Jr. was unresponsive.

Medics found him lying face down inside of the front window, but a large amount of garbage prevented them from getting to him immediately. A hazmat team had to be called to help clear a path into the home.





The 46-year-old was pronounced dead there at the house. The cause of death has not been released.

The Departments of Permits, Licenses and Inspections and Public Works were all also notified, and the home was boarded up.