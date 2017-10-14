Police make a gruesome discovery after a teacher bailed her boyfriend out of jail and disappeared

Authorities in Arizona believe they have located the remains of a teacher who went missing after bailing a man with an extensive criminal record out of jail earlier this month.

In early October, Cathryn Gorospe bailed 27-year-old Charlie Malzahn, with whom authorities have confirmed she had a romantic relationship, out of jail. When she hadn’t returned home to take care of her dog two days later, her roommate called the police and reported her missing. Police later spotted Malzahn driving Gorospe’s white Toyota RAV4 and arrested him.

Police then tracked down and questioned an acquaintance who reportedly rode in the vehicle with Malzahn. According to the man, there was blood on the center console, interior passenger door, sunroof, visor area and the interior door panel. Malzahn refused to give them information on the whereabouts of the missing teacher.

“At approximately 5:00 today, we found the remains of a person that’s a female that we believe to be Cathryn Gorospe,” Sgt. Cory Runge announced in a statement on Friday. “We do believe foul play has been afoot, and Mr. Malzahn is a primary suspect.”

The identity of the remains is still pending a positive identification. Malzahn is currently being held in jail on unrelated charges.

