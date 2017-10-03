Police officer who mistakenly tackled and handcuffed tennis star James Blake is now suing him

A New York police officer who tackled and arrested the wrong man is now suing the man and the New York Police Department.

Officer James Frascatore, a white man, accidentally tackled and arrested former tennis star James Blake, a black man, in 2015, but Blake was not the correct target. Frascatore told the New York Post he is now suing Blake, the city of New York, the New York Police Department, Civilian Complaint Review Board Director Tracy Catapano-Fox and HarperCollins Publishers after it was insinuated in a book Blake wrote that Frascatore is a “racist goon.”





“People need to realize that, with the information I had at the time and the circumstances that presented themselves, it was the right call,” said Frascatore, who has faced seven previous complaints of abuse.

Video shows Frascatore tackling Blake “like an NFL linebacker.” When Frascatore realized his mistake, he took the handcuffs off of Blake and apologized.

Ex-tennis star James Blake at officer's discipline hearing: Mistaken arrest "shouldn’t happen to anyone." Story: https://t.co/FYOUgYGJlH pic.twitter.com/XmP3aVKZAe — AP Eastern U.S. (@APEastRegion) September 19, 2017

Since that time, Frascatore said that his life has been difficult. He also said that he became “very angry and upset” while reading Blake’s book. Judging by some reactions on the internet, Frascatore’s feelings don’t have that much support.

Because the book and others suggested he was racist since he tackled a black man just standing on the sidewalk. Well, good luck with that! https://t.co/7rIsNPgBA0 — Court is In Recess (@SamKeaton4) October 2, 2017

"the officer complained that he became 'very angry and upset while reading it.'" Poor guy. https://t.co/eyahV7aePP — Scott Hays (@scott_hays) October 2, 2017

woa woa woa…he thinks HE had emotional distress? How does he think James felt as he was tackled and shoved on the ground for no reason? #NOTOK https://t.co/1hAhGahpXv — GennaMark (@GennaRevitz) October 2, 2017

RELATED: Forensics results are in for the Aruba remains believed to be Natalee Holloway’s

(H/T Twitter)