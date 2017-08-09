Police say a little girl has died after being rescued from a home full of animal carcasses

The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office identified the child as 21-month-old Arez Marie Isabella Schrodi, of Dayton.

The coroner’s office declined to say whether officials have ruled on the cause of her death or if an autopsy has been completed.

Early Saturday, the toddler was pulled from a South Torrence Street home where police said there were “cleanliness issues” and taken to Dayton Children’s Hospital after her grandmother found her not breathing and unresponsive.





A couple who identified themselves as the baby’s grandparents called 911 just before 1 a.m. and told authorities they were performing CPR.

Around the front yard of the family’s white, two-story home in the 100 block of South Torrence Street is a rusty chain link fence. Garbage and miscellaneous debris covers the area surrounding the front porch, which is partially covered with a makeshift roof.

