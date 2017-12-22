A New York man is facing questions after police say he cut gas lines and nearly blew up an entire city block in an attempt to kill himself.





Late Thursday night, a fire broke out following a small explosion in the basement of an Upper West Side four-story building, reports NBC News 4.

The 52-year-old man, who has not yet been identified, was the only person injured in the wreckage with minor leg injuries. According to authorities, the man is emotionally disturbed, and his family members were not in the home at the time of the explosion.

The basement fire damaged the interior walls and back door, but officials stated that the building remains “structurally sound.” None of the man’s neighbors were displaced in the explosion, reports NBC News 4.

Authorities do not yet know the specific reasons for the incident, but the NYPD revealed it likely stemmed from a domestic dispute. As of publication, the man has not been arrested nor charged with a crime, although charges are likely.