Menu
tackle Read this Next

When he saw a police officer losing her fight with a suspect, this passerby opened up a can of whoop-a**
Advertisement

A New York man is facing questions after police say he cut gas lines and nearly blew up an entire city block in an attempt to kill himself.


Late Thursday night, a fire broke out following a small explosion in the basement of an Upper West Side four-story building, reports NBC News 4.

The 52-year-old man, who has not yet been identified, was the only person injured in the wreckage with minor leg injuries. According to authorities, the man is emotionally disturbed, and his family members were not in the home at the time of the explosion.

RELATED: Worrying reports of an explosion in a major New York City metro hub — here’s what we know

RELATED: A family of 4 escapes with minor injuries following explosion at their east Houston home

The basement fire damaged the interior walls and back door, but officials stated that the building remains “structurally sound.” None of the man’s neighbors were displaced in the explosion, reports NBC News 4.

Authorities do not yet know the specific reasons for the incident, but the NYPD revealed it likely stemmed from a domestic dispute. As of publication, the man has not been arrested nor charged with a crime, although charges are likely.

Christabel Duah About the author:
Christabel is a twenty-something graduate from Virginia Commonwealth University. She's a big fan of writing, television, movies, general pop culture and complaining about how they've annoyed her. Long live the Oxford comma.
View More Articles
Watch the 2017 Rare Country Awards
Advertisement

Rare Studio

Over 900 Subways have closed this year, and it looks like more will soon follow

Over 900 Subways have closed this year, and it looks like more will soon follow

Lionel Richie’s daughter dresses up as a skimpy Santa to celebrate with Scott Disick

Lionel Richie’s daughter dresses up as a skimpy Santa to celebrate with Scott Disick

You just need two things to amaze your kids with this fun scientific magic trick

You just need two things to amaze your kids with this fun scientific magic trick

The jaw dropping punishment a man gave his girlfriend’s little boy for sneaking peek at his Christmas gift landed him in jail

The jaw dropping punishment a man gave his girlfriend’s little boy for sneaking peek at his Christmas gift landed him in jail

President Trump took a tough stance on North Korea and “Rocketman’s” regime shot right back

President Trump took a tough stance on North Korea and “Rocketman’s” regime shot right back

He was beaten, arrested and convicted, but the body cam footage tells an entirely different story
Across the U.S.A.

He was beaten, arrested and convicted, but the body cam footage tells an entirely different story

,
This veteran is being forced to give up his support dog even though he says his “life would be lost without him”
Across the U.S.A.

This veteran is being forced to give up his support dog even though he says his “life would be lost without him”

,
Track Palin’s ex reveals his past domestic violence — and says his family tried to hide it from police
Across the U.S.A.

Track Palin’s ex reveals his past domestic violence — and says his family tried to hide it from police

,
Parents give Christmas gift to teacher apologizing for their child — we all know “that kid”
Across the U.S.A.

Parents give Christmas gift to teacher apologizing for their child — we all know “that kid”

,
Over 900 Subways have closed this year, and it looks like more will soon follow
Across the U.S.A.

Over 900 Subways have closed this year, and it looks like more will soon follow

,
Advertisement