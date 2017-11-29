An alleged sexual relationship between an El Paso teacher and student was put to an end when police snuck up on the pair making out in the back seat of a parked car, a detective’s affidavit said.





Gerardo Saucedo Gomez, 38, was arrested last week, the El Paso Times reported, on a charge of improper relationship between educator and student. Saucedo Gomez, an English teacher in the Socorro Independent School District since 2006, has been placed on administrative leave, according to SISD spokesman Daniel Escobar.

Court documents state that the female student is a senior at Pebble Hills High School. Her name and age were not disclosed, so as to protect her identity.

Officers were out on a routine patrol on the night of Nov. 13 when they spotted two cars parked next to each other behind a strip shopping center. Police said that after checking out the situation, they found the teacher and the student in the back of Saucedo Gomez’s black Dodge Charger. Saucedo Gomez reportedly told officers he was a teacher with the Socorro Independent School District.

The student, who was interviewed by detectives with the Crimes Against Children Unit, reportedly said she and Saucedo Gomez were kissing and sexually touching each other and that they’d had sex twice in the past, with the first occasion being in October.

Detectives said the student told them the relationship started when she was a freshman, and that she and Saucedo Gomez would kiss each other a couple times a week in his classroom. They allegedly communicated via text messages, often meeting at the same location where the police found them, according to police documents.

Those documents also said detectives obtained text-message conversations between the teacher and student which indicated there was a sexual relationship between them.

Authorities arrested Saucedo Gomez on Nov. 20, charging him with an improper relationship between educator and student. El Paso County Jail records show he was released the next day on a $20,000 bond.