Police say this iconic Blue Ridge Mountains bar didn’t just “burn down”

Bob’s Place, which Visit Pickens County calls the longest continuously-operating bar in South Carolina, burned down over the weekend in an incident that the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office is investigating as “suspicious.”

The longtime Sunset, SC establishment, which was called “Scatter Brains” before “Bob’s Place,” is a popular Upstate spot for bikers and drivers alike. It was famous for live music, $2 beers, no indoor plumbing, and a colorful proprietor named Romaine Johnson. The bar was located at 1490 Moorefield Memorial Highway.

The fire started Saturday night around 11 p.m., according to authorities. Springs Fire Department responded alongside crews from Vineyards and Pumpkintown, according to Fox Carolina. No one was inside at the time and there were no injuries reported.

TRAGIC: Here's a look at the destruction left behind after flames knocked Bob's Place to the ground. More: https://t.co/D8PL855J6g pic.twitter.com/aPBNSS29L8 — FOX Carolina News (@foxcarolinanews) May 21, 2017

Investigators are exploring several leads about what could have led to an arson, according to FOX Carolina. Anyone with information about the suspicious fire is urged to call the Pickens County Sheriffs Office: (864) 898-5500.