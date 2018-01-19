Menu
A 29-year-old man reportedly set his parents’ house ablaze in an act of revenge for a decade-old farting prank from his brother.

According to officers, Washington resident Joel Cruz was reminded of his brother farting in his face as a teenager. Alone in his parent’s house, an angry Cruz decided to avenge the insult by reportedly setting a pot of vegetable oil on the stove and leaving the burner on, reported KIMA-TV.


Cruz allegedly left the stove on high before fleeing the home, which caused a massive fire that spread throughout the home. In images of the home, singe marks can be seen throughout the windows.

Cruz was taken into police custody on Wednesday where he told authorities he had heard voices in his head, before being transported to a local hospital for a psychiatric evaluation. Police reportedly attempted to place him in a state hospital, but the 29-year-old was refused for being a danger to himself and others, KIMA-TV reported.

Christabel is a twenty-something graduate from Virginia Commonwealth University. She's a big fan of writing, television, movies, general pop culture and complaining about how they've annoyed her. Long live the Oxford comma.
Mother is under arrest after her 3-month-old baby girl found with heroin in her system

Four South Carolina law enforcement officers were shot overnight — here’s what we know

This woman says she got a nasty surprise with her new jeans from a top online retailer

The senior couple who got caught with 60 pounds of pot is back in the news, but this time it’s a lot worse

The famed Tuskegee Airmen have lost another cherished brother

