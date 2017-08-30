Police use Narcan on a 2-year-old boy and question how he overdosed in the first place

A toddler was revived with Narcan over the weekend.

Beaver Falls, Pa. police released limited information on this case, saying it’s an ongoing investigation and criminal charges could be filed.

The chief said that around 7 p.m. Saturday, officers were called to a home in the 1100 block of 9th Avenue for a report of a 2-year-old overdosing, according to the

RELATED: Brain Gliba and his service dog, soulmate, Zeus.

When police arrived, they say medics were already reviving the young boy with Narcan.





He was taken to Children’s Hospital to be monitored.

WPXI said the boy’s parents were home when this happened, but police aren’t saying where they were or how the child managed to ingest the drugs that caused the overdose.

No charges have been filed at this time, but Children’s Services is involved.