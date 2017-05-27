Two Pennsylvania teens seen tossing sex toys around at Walmart were super determined to keep it up

Teens have a very bad reputation in America, and it’s because of people like 18-year-old Justin Urban and 19-year-old Brian Spiele.

We’ve seen some shoplifting fails, race-fueled tirades and deer in search of deals all happening at the same place: Walmart. And don’t even get us started on the fights.

What we hadn’t seen before is a story about teens throwing sex toys around the place and refusing to stop.





That has changed.

Police were called on the Pennsylvania teens when they refused to leave a Bucks County Walmart, reports CBS Philly.

Employees had previously asked the teens to exit the premises when they started to throw male sex toys around the store.

The teens were cited for disorderly conduct.

They have since been advised to stay away from the store.