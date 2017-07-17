Police were scratching their heads after a car crashed into the roof of a house in St. Louis

A speeding SUV driver hit an embankment, went airborne and became stuck on top of a person’s house, authorities said.

St. Louis firefighters responded to the call on Sunday and had to carefully remove the man from the roof, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

The driver was taken to a local hospital and was said to be in and out of consciousness, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.





Bruce Redding, the 66-year-old homeowner, was in complete shock when he got home from the gym, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

“I can see straight through my house,” Redding, who recently paid off the home, told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. “This is everything that I’ve worked for all my life, and for someone to run through a stop sign and destroy it […]”