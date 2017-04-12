President Donald Trump clears up what he wants to happen between the United States and Syria

In recent interviews with the New York Post and Fox News, President Donald Trump said that the United States will not be escalating conflict in Syria.

RELATED: Syrian man who survived a sarin gas attack stuns CNN with his reaction to Trump’s strike

“We’re not going into Syria,” Trump told Michael Goodwin of the New York Post. “Our policy is the same — it hasn’t changed. We’re not going into Syria.”

According to President Trump, he was deeply disturbed by video footage of dying children that came out of Syria in the aftermath of a chemical weapons attack believed to have been ordered by the Syrian government. As a result, the President Trump ordered an airstrike on Syria that has caused tensions to rise between the U.S. and the Russia, .





“We’re not exactly on the same wavelength with Russia, to put it mildly,” Trump told Goodwin. “Putin must see what a barbarian this guy is, and it’s a very bad symbol for Russia with this guy gassing children and using barrel bombs.”

President Trump doubled down his promise not to go into Syria in an interview with Fox News’ Maria Bartiromo.

"We're not going into Syria," says Pres Trump in @MariaBartiromo interview. But says Pres Obama should have attacked Syria on his watch. — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) April 12, 2017

Trump’s full interview with Bartiromo will air on Wednesday morning.