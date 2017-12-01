Over the last two years, President Donald Trump has made many references to the tragic murder of 32-year-old Kate Steinle in 2015. None of these references was perhaps more angered than on Thursday night and Friday morning.





Steinle’s killer, Jose Ines Garcia Zarate, was found not guilty in Kate’s death, though he was convicted of possessing a firearm as a felon.

A disgraceful verdict in the Kate Steinle case! No wonder the people of our Country are so angry with Illegal Immigration. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 1, 2017

Trump says it is “No wonder the people of our Country are so angry with Illegal Immigration.”

Jose Ines Garcia Zarate had been deported five times and was wanted for a sixth deportation when the shooting happened. He said it was an accident.

Under a sanctuary city law, the San Francisco sheriff’s department had released Garcia Zarate from jail despite a federal immigration request to detain him for deportation.

On Friday morning, President Trump sent out another series of tweets about the murder, just as dawn approached.

“The Kate Steinle killer came back and back over the weakly protected Obama border, always committing crimes and being violent, and yet this info was not used in court. His exoneration is a complete travesty of justice. BUILD THE WALL!” Trump wrote just passed 6:00 a.m. “The jury was not told the killer of Kate was a 7 time felon. The Schumer/Pelosi Democrats are so weak on Crime that they will pay a big price in the 2018 and 2020 Elections.” The jury was not told the killer of Kate was a 7 time felon. The Schumer/Pelosi Democrats are so weak on Crime that they will pay a big price in the 2018 and 2020 Elections. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 1, 2017 The jury was not told the killer of Kate was a 7 time felon. The Schumer/Pelosi Democrats are so weak on Crime that they will pay a big price in the 2018 and 2020 Elections. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 1, 2017 Trump’s tweets on Steinle’s murder come forty-eight hours after he shared videos meant to depict Muslims in a negative light. The State Department has reportedly informed the White House that there is an increased likelihood of a terrorist attack against Americans following the tweets.

