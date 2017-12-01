Menu
MSNBC goads President Trump by playing a compilation of the Obamas saying "Merry Christmas"
Over the last two years, President Donald Trump has made many references to the tragic murder of 32-year-old Kate Steinle in 2015. None of these references was perhaps more angered than on Thursday night and Friday morning.


RELATED: Verdict reached in Kate Steinle murder trial

Steinle’s killer, Jose Ines Garcia Zarate, was found not guilty in Kate’s death, though he was convicted of possessing a firearm as a felon.

Trump says it is “No wonder the people of our Country are so angry with Illegal Immigration.”

Jose Ines Garcia Zarate had been deported five times and was wanted for a sixth deportation when the shooting happened. He said it was an accident.

Under a sanctuary city law, the San Francisco sheriff’s department had released Garcia Zarate from jail despite a federal immigration request to detain him for deportation.

On Friday morning, President Trump sent out another series of tweets about the murder, just as dawn approached.

“The Kate Steinle killer came back and back over the weakly protected Obama border, always committing crimes and being violent, and yet this info was not used in court. His exoneration is a complete travesty of justice. BUILD THE WALL!” Trump wrote just passed 6:00 a.m.

“The jury was not told the killer of Kate was a 7 time felon. The Schumer/Pelosi Democrats are so weak on Crime that they will pay a big price in the 2018 and 2020 Elections.”

Trump’s tweets on Steinle’s murder come forty-eight hours after he shared videos meant to depict Muslims in a negative light.

The State Department has reportedly informed the White House that there is an increased likelihood of a terrorist attack against Americans following the tweets.

The Associated Press contributed to this report

President Donald Trump goes nuclear after "Kate's Law" killer walks free
Douglas Barclay
Douglas Barclay is a Senior Editor at Rare. Follow him on Twitter @douglabarclay17
Advertisement