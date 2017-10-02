President Trump addresses the nation after a night of horror in Las Vegas

President Donald Trump called the shooting at a concert in Las Vegas an “act of pure evil” on Monday.

Trump spoke just hours after Stephen Paddock allegedly shot and killed at least 50 people and injured more than 400 at a country music festival in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Sunday night — an attack that adds up to the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history.

“Hundreds of our fellow citizens are now mourning the sudden loss of a loved one, a parent, a child, a brother, or sister. We cannot fathom their pain, we cannot imagine their loss,” Trump said.





“To the families of the victims,” he continued, “we are praying for you, we are here for you.”

Trump spoke of the nation’s ability to come together during times of strife. “In moments of tragedy and horror, America comes together as one — and it always has.”

Trump said he will be in Las Vegas on Wednesday to meet with first responders.

