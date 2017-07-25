President Trump applauds the Senate after they voted to advance the Republican-backed health care bill

President Trump delivered a press conference following the Senate’s decision to vote on a debate for a health care bill that would repeal and replace Obamacare.

The president began by thanking Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) for his vote:

JUST IN: President Trump thanks McCain, calls Senate motion to proceed vote a “big step” https://t.co/5j8eSlJjm3 https://t.co/DtTYwBFshL — CNN (@CNN) July 25, 2017

McCain, who was recently diagnosed with brain cancer, showed up to the Senate on Tuesday to vote to advance the bill. He also delivered a brief speech to his colleagues before announcing that he would be taking some time to recover.

The White House also released a statement praising the Senate’s decisions:

Pres. Trump on Senate moving forward to debate health care: "I applaud the Senate for taking a giant step to end the Obamacare nightmare." pic.twitter.com/LiTibpQkRk — ABC News (@ABC) July 25, 2017

“The Senate must now pass a bill and get it to my desk so we can finally end the Obamacare disaster once and for all,” Trump declared.

The day before, the president criticized Republicans for not doing “their job in ending Obamacare.” He suggested that Tuesday’s vote would be the “last chance to do the right thing.” He also singled out any Republican who did not vote with the party, accusing them of being “fine with the Obamacare nightmare.”