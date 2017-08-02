President Trump backs a bill that would have a major impact on immigration to the United States

In a Wednesday news conference at the White House, President Donald Trump announced alongside Senator Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) and Senator David Perdue (R-Ga.) that the United States would look to tweak its current immigration system.

The bill introduced by Senators Perdue and Cotton is a re-imagined version of Perdue’s previously announced “Reforming American Immigration for a Strong Economy Act.” The main takeaway from the bill is that the United States would switch to what has been described as a “merit-based” immigration system. The goal of the bill is to reduce immigration by roughly 50 percent.





Despite support from the president, the bill would face an uphill battle in making its way through Congress. In July 2017, Heather Long of the Washington Post examined what kind of impact such an immigration restriction would have. Long opined that the Cotton and Perdue bill could lead to one of Trump’s biggest failures. Bernard Bamohl, of the Economic Outlook Group explained to the Post that the results could be catastrophic

“Restricting immigration will only condemn us to chronically low rates of economic growth,” Baumohl said. “It also increases the risk of the recession.”