Menu
LeeAnn Tweeden Read this Next

Al Franken's accuser fights back tears while explaining how she hopes to better the world for her kids
Advertisement

President Donald Trump is weighing in on allegations of inappropriate behavior against Democratic Sen. Al Franken, saying the photo of Franken with his accuser “speaks a thousand words.”


Trump tweets: “The Al Frankenstien picture is really bad, speaks a thousand words. Where do his hands go in pictures 2, 3, 4, 5 & 6 while she sleeps?”

Leeann Tweeden came forward Thursday to accuse Franken of forcibly kissing and groping her during a 2006 USO tour. Franken issued an apology.

RELATED: Second woman comes forward with bombshell harassment allegations against Senator Al Franken

Sen. Al Franken, D-Minn., center, accompanied by Sen. Frank Lautenberg, D-N.J., left, and Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, speaks to reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, July 6, 2011. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

Tweeden released a photo that shows Franken posing in a joking manner with his hands on her chest as she naps wearing a flak vest aboard a military plane.

Trump has yet to comment publicly on the allegations of sexual assault against Alabama Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore.

President Trump chimes in on Senator Franken’s groping photo and it is a doozy AP Photo/Alex Brandon

ASSOCIATED PRESS

Vote for the 2017 Rare Country Awards
Advertisement

Rare Studio

Sylvester Stallone accused of shockingly graphic acts against a 16-year-old in newly uncovered police reports

Sylvester Stallone accused of shockingly graphic acts against a 16-year-old in newly uncovered police reports

5-year-old genius Anson Wong shows you how to inflate a balloon with baking soda and vinegar

5-year-old genius Anson Wong shows you how to inflate a balloon with baking soda and vinegar

The Rock reminds us who all who the real “Sexiest Man Alive” is — hint: it’s him

The Rock reminds us who all who the real “Sexiest Man Alive” is — hint: it’s him

Step aside, Kelly and Mark! Another soap opera couple is celebrating a huge wedding milestone

Step aside, Kelly and Mark! Another soap opera couple is celebrating a huge wedding milestone

Julia Louis-Dreyfus is battling for her life, but she’s determined to get back to work soon

Julia Louis-Dreyfus is battling for her life, but she’s determined to get back to work soon

Stories You Might Like

Sarah Palin offers a cold-metal reason why sexual predators “don’t mess with me”
Across the U.S.A.

Sarah Palin offers a cold-metal reason why sexual predators “don’t mess with me”

,
Student’s outfit for his field trip to CNN was sure to ruffle feathers — until his school got in the way
Across the U.S.A.

Student’s outfit for his field trip to CNN was sure to ruffle feathers — until his school got in the way

,
Second woman comes forward with bombshell harassment allegations against Senator Al Franken
Across the U.S.A.

Second woman comes forward with bombshell harassment allegations against Senator Al Franken

,
Senator Bob Menendez held a tearful press conference after his bribery trial ended in a mistrial
Across the U.S.A.

Senator Bob Menendez held a tearful press conference after his bribery trial ended in a mistrial

,
Advertisement