President Donald Trump is weighing in on allegations of inappropriate behavior against Democratic Sen. Al Franken, saying the photo of Franken with his accuser “speaks a thousand words.”
Trump tweets: “The Al Frankenstien picture is really bad, speaks a thousand words. Where do his hands go in pictures 2, 3, 4, 5 & 6 while she sleeps?”
Leeann Tweeden came forward Thursday to accuse Franken of forcibly kissing and groping her during a 2006 USO tour. Franken issued an apology.
Tweeden released a photo that shows Franken posing in a joking manner with his hands on her chest as she naps wearing a flak vest aboard a military plane.
Trump has yet to comment publicly on the allegations of sexual assault against Alabama Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore.