President Trump finally finds the silver lining during NFL anthem protests

President Donald Trump took to Twitter on Tuesday to continue his prolonged public criticism of the NFL. Trump has called out players taking a knee — and the teams that allow them to do so — during the national anthem as a form of protest. After the Dallas Cowboys took a knee before the anthem on Tuesday night, Trump had a lot to say.

“Ratings for NFL football are way down except before game starts, when people tune in to see whether or not our country will be disrespected! The booing at the NFL football game last night, when the entire Dallas team dropped to its knees, was loudest I have ever heard. Great anger,” Trump claimed in a pair of tweets.





After the Cowboys knelt as a team, they stood up and locked arms while the national anthem played. According to President Trump, this is progress.