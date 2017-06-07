President Trump finally makes his pick for the man he wants to replace James Comey at the FBI

One day before former FBI Director James Comey is set to testify before the Senate Intelligence Committee, President Donald Trump has announced his pick for Comey’s replacement.

I will be nominating Christopher A. Wray, a man of impeccable credentials, to be the new Director of the FBI. Details to follow. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 7, 2017

Trump announced on Twitter that Christopher Wray, a Yale law school graduate and former member of President George Bush’s administration, would be his pick. Wray served as assistant attorney general in charge of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division from 2003 to 2005.

In recent memory, Wray served as the personal attorney for his friend New Jersey Governor Chris Christie during the state’s investigation into the Christie administration, known as “bridge-gate.”





During his 2003 selection for the Justice Department, Wray was confirmed with a unanimous approval in the United States Senate.