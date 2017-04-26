President Trump flips out over latest court to block an executive order

President Donald Trump and his administration routinely boast about the number of executive orders he has signed as President of the United States. Several of these orders, however, have been for naught, as the higher courts of the United States have ruled them unconstitutional. The latest court to do such a thing was the Northern District of California Court which blocked an executive order that would have cut off funding to “sanctuary cities.”

RELATED: Donald Trump shouldn’t shut down the government over his border wall

And President Trump wasn’t happy.

First the Ninth Circuit rules against the ban & now it hits again on sanctuary cities-both ridiculous rulings. See you in the Supreme Court! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 26, 2017





On Wednesday morning, Trump criticized the court.

“First the Ninth Circuit rules against the ban & now it hits again on sanctuary cities-both ridiculous rulings. See you in the Supreme Court!” Trump wrote.

Trump continued his criticism in several subsequent tweets.

Out of our very big country, with many choices, does everyone notice that both the "ban" case and now the "sanctuary" case is brought in … — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 26, 2017

“Out of our very big country, with many choices, does everyone notice that both the “ban” case and now the “sanctuary” case is brought in ……the Ninth Circuit, which has a terrible record of being overturned (close to 80%). They used to call this “judge shopping!” Messy system,” Trump wrote.