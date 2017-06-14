President Trump gave an important update on the man who opened fire on congressional Republicans

A gunman opened fire on Republican congressmen and their aides during a baseball practice ahead of Thursday’s annual Congressional Baseball Game. Five were shot, including House Majority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.), on the Alexandria, Va., baseball field.

A few hours after Wednesday’s attack, President Trump addressed the nation from the White House.

There, Trump revealed that the shooter, identified as Illinois man James T. Hodgkinson, died from his injuries:

.@POTUS: "The assailant has now died from his injuries." pic.twitter.com/V95R2W09IA — Fox News (@FoxNews) June 14, 2017

RELATED: The shooter who opened fire on Republicans has been identified and his Facebook page is filled with anti-Trump posts





Two law enforcement officers were said to have sustained injuries while trying to take the shooter down. The president thanked them for their service:

Pres. Trump: "Many lives would have been lost if not for the heroic actions of the two Capitol Police Officers" who took down gunman. pic.twitter.com/KAj3064Lrb — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) June 14, 2017

This story is still developing.