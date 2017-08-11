President Trump gives North Korea the most dire warning of his presidency

President Donald Trump escalated tensions with the North Korean government on Friday by sending a message on Twitter claiming that the U.S. military was ready for a fight.
“Military solutions are now fully in place,locked and loaded,should North Korea act unwisely. Hopefully Kim Jong Un will find another path!” Trump wrote.
Trump’s message comes amid a week filled with verbal gesticulating between the U.S. and North Korea. The president made headlines earlier this week when he promised to deliver “fire and fury” on North Korea.
“The American effort is diplomatically led, it has diplomatic traction, it is gaining diplomatic results and I want to stay right there right now,” Mattis said.
“The tragedy of war is well-enough known it doesn’t need another characterization beyond the fact that it would be catastrophic.”