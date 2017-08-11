President Trump gives North Korea the most dire warning of his presidency

President Donald Trump escalated tensions with the North Korean government on Friday by sending a message on Twitter claiming that the U.S. military was ready for a fight.

“Military solutions are now fully in place,locked and loaded,should North Korea act unwisely. Hopefully Kim Jong Un will find another path!” Trump wrote.

Trump's message comes amid a week filled with verbal gesticulating between the U.S. and North Korea. The president made headlines earlier this week when he promised to deliver "fire and fury" on North Korea. "They will be met with fire, fury and frankly power the likes of which this world has never seen before," Trump said of Kim Jong Un

Speaking to reporters Friday, Secretary of Defense James Mattis offered a more sobering assessment of war with North Korea.