President Trump had a warning for Republicans just ahead of another big vote on Obamacare

When Republicans failed to deliver the party-backed repeal and replacement of the Affordable Care Act (ACA) last week, President Trump announced his intention to “let Obamacare fail.” On Monday, Trump spoke with a few “victims of Obamacare,” a day ahead of another big vote on Obamacare.

There, the president criticized the ACA as a “big, fat, ugly lie:”

President Trump calls Obamacare a “big, fat, ugly lie” https://t.co/zgdnqx82CV — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) July 24, 2017

“Behind me today, we have real, American families,” he introduced. Trump slammed politicians and interest groups seven years ago for making promises on health care that he believed to be dishonest.





At another point in the speech, he called Obamacare “death.”

The president then turned his attention to his fellow Republicans, informing them that he was displeased with them for having “not done their job in ending the Obamacare nightmare:”

Pres. Trump: "So far, Senate Republicans have not done their job in ending the Obamacare nightmare." pic.twitter.com/psw1UkdEvB — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) July 24, 2017

A few hours before his statements, Trump also tweeted that Republicans “have a last chance to do the right thing:”

Republicans have a last chance to do the right thing on Repeal & Replace after years of talking & campaigning on it. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 24, 2017

He also criticized Republicans who stood against the party, saying “any Senator who votes against starting debate on health care” was “fine with the Obamacare nightmare.”