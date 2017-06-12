President Trump honors the 49 people killed when a terrorist opened fire at a Florida nightclub a year ago

On Monday, President Donald Trump paid tribute to the dozens of lives lost on the one year anniversary of a terrorist attack in Orlando, Florida.

President Trump wrote about the victims of the Pulse Nightclub shooting on June 12, 2016. Forty-nine people were killed, and over 50 more were injured after gunman Omar Mateen opened fire within the club. The gay nightclub was hosting “Latin Night,” thus the majority of victims were of Latin descent.

We will NEVER FORGET the victims who lost their lives one year ago today in the horrific #PulseNightClub shooting. #OrlandoUnitedDay pic.twitter.com/OFFUVAFBJM — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 12, 2017