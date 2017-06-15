President Trump makes a surprise visit to the hospital where critically injured Rep. Scalise is being treated

On Wednesday night, the President made an unannounced visit to MedStar Washington Hospital Center, where GOP Congressman Steve Scalise is being treated for a gunshot wound.

President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump both stopped by the hospital and reportedly brought two bouquets of flowers with them. It is unclear whether the President and First Lady were able to visit with Scalise himself or with just his family, as he remains in critical condition.

Trump visits Rep. Steve Scalise, who remains hospitalized in critical condition following this morning's shooting https://t.co/EEKR8Rhi7B pic.twitter.com/7yhq0hL0NJ — BuzzFeed News (@BuzzFeedNews) June 15, 2017

Earlier in the day, a man opened fire on Congressional Republicans as they were practicing for the upcoming baseball game. Scalise was among those injured and was first believed to be in stable condition. However, following surgery, the hospital announced that he was in critical condition. The latest update from the Associated Press indicates that he will need additional operations.

BREAKING: Hospital says Rep. Steve Scalise still in critical condition, will need more operations after shooting. — The Associated Press (@AP) June 15, 2017

However, following his visit, President Trump took to Twitter to give his own update on the congressman, writing, “Just left hospital. Rep. Steve Scalise, one of the truly great people, is in very tough shape – but he is a real fighter. Pray for Steve!”

Just left hospital. Rep. Steve Scalise, one of the truly great people, is in very tough shape – but he is a real fighter. Pray for Steve! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 15, 2017

