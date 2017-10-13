President Trump makes big announcement on the future of U.S. relations with Iran
President Donald Trump says he will not re-certify the Iran nuclear deal because the country is not living up to the spirit of the deal and has committed “multiple violations.”

Trump said during a White House speech Friday that he “cannot and will not make this certification.”

Trump says he is directing his administration to work closely with Congress to address the deal’s “many flaws” and to make sure the country can never threaten the U.S. with nuclear weapons.

He says that if Congress can’t come up with new legislation, he will terminate the Obama-era pact.

Any decision to re-impose nuclear-related sanctions would automatically kill America’s participation in the deal.

Trump’s move is essentially a compromise that allows him to condemn the accord but stops short of torpedoing it.

