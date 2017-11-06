President Trump reacts to the church massacre in Texas, saying guns aren’t the problem

In a press conference in Japan, President Donald Trump attempted to squash the narrative that gun regulation was needed following another mass shooting in the United States.

“Mental health is your problem here. This was a very, based on preliminary reports, a very deranged individual. A lot of problems over a long period of time,” Trump said on Monday.

“We have a lot of mental health problems in our country, as do other countries. But this isn’t a guns situation.”

On Sunday afternoon in Sutherland Springs, Texas, 26-year-old Devin Kelley, a former member of the United States Air Force, shot and killed 26 people who were attending a Sunday church service. Kelley’s victims included the 14-year-old daughter of the local pastor and a pregnant mother.





RARE POV: Stop manipulating the worst shooting in U.S. history to support your political views

Trump says he believes the Texas shooting was caused by a "mental health problem," not an issue with US gun laws https://t.co/9pUeHZPvcf pic.twitter.com/7kIBQl7k1h — CNN (@CNN) November 6, 2017

“We could go into it, but it’s a little bit soon to go into it; fortunately, somebody else had a gun that was shooting in the opposite direction,” Trump said. The president was alluding to the citizen who exchanged gunfire with Kelley before he fled the church.

RARE POV: Stop manipulating the worst shooting in U.S. history to support your political views

Johnnie Langendorff recounted that act of heroism to ABC.

“I pulled up to the intersection where the shooting happened and I saw two men exchanging gunfire, the other being a citizen of the community,” Langendorff said. “The shooter of the church had taken off, fled in his vehicle, and the other gentleman came and he said, ‘We need to pursue him,’ that he just shot up the church. So that’s what I did. I just acted.”

Langendroff and the other man, who has been named as Stephen Willeford, were hailed as heroes after the event.

President Trump hailed Willeford and Langendorff for their bravery while condemning the killer.

“This is a mental health problem at the highest level … These are great people and a very, very sad event, but that’s the way I view it.”