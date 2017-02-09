President Trump responds to claims that Judge Gorsuch disagrees with him, but people think his argument has holes

On Thursday morning, President Donald Trump responded to reports that his pick for the Supreme Court of the United States disagreed with some of his recent comments.

Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) claimed on Wednesday that Judge Neil Gorsuch told him in a private conversation that he felt that President Trump’s recent comments on the judicial system were “disheartening” and “demoralizing.”

RELATED: No, Donald Trump, torture doesn’t work, and we’re not going down that road again

Trump spat back with a reference to Blumenthal’s lies about his war record. The president believes Blumenthal misrepresented what Judge Gorsuch told him.





“Sen.Richard Blumenthal, who never fought in Vietnam when he said for years he had (major lie),now misrepresents what Judge Gorsuch told him?” Trump tweeted.

Sen.Richard Blumenthal, who never fought in Vietnam when he said for years he had (major lie),now misrepresents what Judge Gorsuch told him? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 9, 2017

According to many outlets, including the Associated Press, Gorsuch’s communications team confirmed Blumenthal’s telling of their recent conversation.

Trump’s claim about Gorsuch soon became fodder for a lot of jokes on social media, as did his shot at Blumenthal.

Though he never claimed to have served in the military, Trump has faced longstanding criticism over remarks he has made comparing aspects of his private life to combat.

In a 2015 book, Trump claimed that he always felt connected to military life.

“My number was so incredible and it was a very high draft number. Anyway so I never had to do that, but I felt that I was in the military in the true sense because I dealt with those people,” Trump said.

In August, 2016, Trump was given a Purple Heart by a veteran.

“And I said, ‘Man, that’s like big stuff. I always wanted to get the Purple Heart,” Trump said at the time. “This was much easier.”