President Trump returned to Twitter to talk about Russia and he wasn’t happy

President Donald Trump took to Twitter on Thursday morning to express his dismay that a special counsel was appointed by the Department of Justice to investigate the possibility that his presidential campaign colluded with the Russian government.

With all of the illegal acts that took place in the Clinton campaign & Obama Administration, there was never a special councel appointed! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 18, 2017

Former FBI Director Robert Mueller, who served under former presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama was named on Wednesday night, according to FOX 29.

RELATED: Jake Tapper beat his critics to the punch when he began to tweet out “sensitive information” about himself

Trump pointed to President Obama and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton in his reaction to the news.



