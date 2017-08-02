President Trump signs bill of sanctions against Russia in an attempt to punish them for meddling in the election

A White House official has confirmed to the Associated Press that President Donald Trump has signed a bill authorizing new sanctions against the Russian government

“Two White House officials said that the president signed the bill Wednesday morning,” the AP reported.

The package of harsh financial sanctions against Russia easily passed in Congress and is largely intended to punish Russia for attempting to tamper with the 2016 presidential election.





An official statement from the White House is expected later on Wednesday.

Story Developing